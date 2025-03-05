March 5: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Cynthia Huerta, founder of Love With Joy Art. Thank you so much for being with us today, Cynthia. So happy to be here. The name of your group is beautiful. Tell us about Love With Joy Art.

Cynthia Huerta

So my Instagram shameless plug is Love With Joy Art, and that's my professional art Instagram, but I just wanted to have an extension of that, right? And that name actually came from a student of mine, a little kindergartner. He drew me this beautiful drawing of nature. In the middle of it, he wrote, love with joy, and I was like, que poderoso. So like, how powerful not just to love, but to love with joy and intention. And so then that became my Instagram, which now has become my club.

Yvette Walker

That's a beautiful story and a testament to how focused you are in involving the community with your efforts. So Cynthia, talk about some of the barriers you're working to overcome with your Love With Joy Art.

Cynthia Huerta

I think our - our because it's not just mine, right - This club is also in collaboration with my sister Heaven Huerta. She is the project manager. We're centering the communities that are definitely marginalized and overlooked communities, specifically the queer community, the BIPOC community, mujeres, non-binary folks. That's who we are fighting to heal. And so, we want to make art accessible to everyone. We want to have workshops that are free 99 to very inexpensive. And if we can get grant money, or just money to support this, we will always give free art workshops. We want to do culturally responsive and relevant events. We want to honor all cultures and all walks of life and so Unidos, no Estaremos Vencidos - united, we will not be defeated.

Yvette Walker

There must be remarkable stories that have been born from your efforts. Can you share one that stands out to you most?

Cynthia Huerta

There has been a lot of catalysts to bring me to love with joy art club. One of them was during the pandemic. I started doing these pandemic art workshops, and they were because I saw folks online on Instagram who didn't know what to do with their kids. And it was only like a couple days into shut down here in California, and I felt really bad. I had a lot of anxiety. I wasn't sleeping, I was watching the news. It wasn't healthy for me. So I was like, Well, what can I do? Well, let me reach out to my community. Does anybody want to do art from 330 to 430 on my Instagram? And I'll go live. So folks joined. They were simple classes that anybody can do at home. There was a specific workshop that really spoke to my heart, and it was teaching folks how to do the little pajaritos, little birds that all Mexican families have: little pajaritos del amor. So I taught how to draw these little birds, and an older mom and her adult daughter took the workshop, and they went live with me. And the mom just sat there and thanked me and said that she had been worrying, she had been stressed out, and for that hour, she sat and she created, and she just felt so good. We were both crying by the end, because it's just like the power of our elders creating con intención, right, allowing their inner child to play. Because oftentimes our elders didn't get to be kids, you know, didn't get to be a chiquita, right? That really spoke to me about how I need to make sure that my art and my art workshops and my events and the things that I do also support the elder community, because our elders know so much they could teach us so much. So that was a really powerful thing.

Yvette Walker

And creativity is key when it comes to art. So how can the community and those listening connect with you, and what are the best ways to support you, creative or not financially?

Cynthia Huerta

Follow me on Love With Joy Art. We have some really cool things coming up with Ontario Museum of Art. It will be specifically, which I think is really beautiful, March 8 on International Women's Day. We're going to be doing a workshop in honor of all the mujeres from around the world, and so it's a free art workshop. You just have to sign up through Ontario Museum and email me if anybody needs any kind of support, or would like to have an art educator like myself come and do a workshop, just hit me up. I'm a DM away, y'all.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Cynthia.

Cynthia Huerta

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Cynthia Huerta is founder of Love With Joy Art. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices, you can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.