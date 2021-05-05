© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local Arts

5/5/21 - San Bernardino Symphony, A Call For Art, & Cooking With Scraps

KVCR | By dfleming
Published May 5, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
DAVID_KAPLAN-7035.jpg

This edition of KVC-Arts begins with Lillian Vasquez in conversation with Misty Burrell, Interim Dean of Visual and Performing Arts at Chaffey College, and a call for art – from this area. Art which represents some of YOUR time – during the pandemic. This is for an online exhibition. Then we'll hear from Margret Worsley, principal clarinetist with the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra. She’ll be speaking about their concert, in conversation with guest pianist, David Kaplan. Rounding out the program,  Emmanuel Rogers checks out a recent book, COOKING WITH SCRAPS, in conversation with author Lindsay Jean Hard. 

