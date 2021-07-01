© 2021 91.9 KVCR

July 1: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez
Published July 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM PDT
Today on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Beverly Noerr, Executive Director for the Redlands Bowl. Beverly shares the exciting news that live performances at the historic music venue are back. She talks about the history of the Redlands Bowl, which is now in its 98th festival season, and this summer's diverse line up. Then Lillian has a conversation with mural artist Allison Brown. Allison recently painted a beautiful mural in Yucaipa. She shares the process of painting a mural and the elements she incorporated in it that represent the city.

To learn more about the Redlands Bowl, visit redlandsbowl.org

To learn more about mural artist Allison Brown, visit www.allisonbrownartdesign.com

