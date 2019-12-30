© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Hairstyle Discrimination, Digital Privacy Rights, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 30, 2019 at 12:52 PM PST
rancho_cucamonga1_1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Scientists say about three-fourths of California’s salmon and trout could disappear over the next century.
  2. California schools and workplaces will be forbidden from discriminating against people based on their hairstyles.
  3. Thousands of people gather for Hmong New Year celebration, amid heightened security.
  4. Forty million Californians will soon obtain strongest digital privacy rights in the U.S.
  5. A storm that was headed toward Southern California is weakening and will bring little to no rain for Riverside County.

