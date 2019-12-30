KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
12/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Hairstyle Discrimination, Digital Privacy Rights, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Scientists say about three-fourths of California’s salmon and trout could disappear over the next century.
- California schools and workplaces will be forbidden from discriminating against people based on their hairstyles.
- Thousands of people gather for Hmong New Year celebration, amid heightened security.
- Forty million Californians will soon obtain strongest digital privacy rights in the U.S.
- A storm that was headed toward Southern California is weakening and will bring little to no rain for Riverside County.