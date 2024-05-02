© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Cal State San Bernardino students, faculty protest war in Gaza

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:47 PM PDT
Students and faculty march across Cal State San Bernardino's campus.
Anthony Victoria
Students and faculty march across Cal State San Bernardino's campus.

Students and faculty at Cal State San Bernardino joined nationwide protests today against the War in Gaza. KVCR’s Madison Aument reports. Since last month, students at universities across California have protested the Israel-Hamas War.

Dozens of CSUSB students and professors WALKED through campus carrying signs and chanting.

CSUSB’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter organized the march and say they want the school to cut ties with Israel.

“The CSU system has investments in companies that support the Israeli occupation. And so we're asking the CSU system to divest from supporting the genocide that's going that's happening in Gaza right now," said a graduate student who helped organize the event did not want to be identified for fear of backlash.

CSUSB did not respond to requests for comment.

