© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's deal-making power tested by shutdown, war in Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 8:46 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd bring the Associated Press’ Chris Megerian and Jasmine Wright of News of the United States to the Friday politics roundtable.

They discuss why a deal to end the Homeland Security Department shutdown has been so elusive, what it means that a growing number of Republicans are worried about putting U.S. boots on the ground in Iran, and what’s not getting done on affordability issues that voters care about.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom