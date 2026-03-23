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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/23 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Sheriff's Dept. investigating alleged election irregularities; AG Bonta weighs in on Adelanto Detention Center lawsuit

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The Riverside Sheriff’s Department is investigating alleged irregularities into the 2025 special election to redraw California’s congressional districts. Sheriff Chad Bianco, who’s also a Republican candidate for governor, says the state’s attorney general is interfering in the investigation. KVCR.

2. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is weighing in on a lawsuit against ICE that challenges living and medical conditions at the Adelanto Processing Center. The ongoing lawsuit seeks to improve these conditions for detainees. KVCR.

3. President Trump announced on Saturday that ICE agents would be tasked with overseeing security duties at US airports today due to the ongoing government shutdown. A spokesperson with the Ontario International Airport said ICE agents will not be sent there since the focus of Trump’s action is on airports with long wait times. KVCR.

4. Scorching temperatures are expected to continue this week in Riverside and San Bernardino County, as the National Weather Service says unseasonably hot weather will continue through next week. KVCR/City News Service.

5. And with Southern California’s heatwave shattering records…how does all that hot weather affect your body? LAist
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria