Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/20/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Rancho Cucamonga residents are suing their city council over an unpopular housing development called Etiwanda Heights. What don’t they like about it?

2. The Hemet City Council has rejected a warehouse proposal for the third time. after twice rejecting it before. Why so many hearings on the same project proposal?

3. San Bernardino County is buying property in Fontana to build a homeless resource center.

4. And lastly today, a new award will honor the late Duane Roberts and his widow, Kelly Roberts, operators of the Historic Mission Inn.

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