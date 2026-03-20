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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 3/20/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published March 20, 2026 at 1:52 PM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Rancho Cucamonga residents are suing their city council over an unpopular housing development called Etiwanda Heights. What don’t they like about it?

2. The Hemet City Council has rejected a warehouse proposal for the third time. after twice rejecting it before. Why so many hearings on the same project proposal?

3. San Bernardino County is buying property in Fontana to build a homeless resource center.

4. And lastly today, a new award will honor the late Duane Roberts and his widow, Kelly Roberts, operators of the Historic Mission Inn.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell