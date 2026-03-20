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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/20 KVCR Midday News: Student, parents arrested in Redlands middle school gun incident; Ontario special election on hospitality measures next week

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 20, 2026 at 3:01 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories.

1. The Inland Empire continues to react to bombshell sexual abuse allegations involving farmworker leader César Chávez . Several school districts and cities are weighing renaming schools and removing statues in his honor. KVCR.

2. California lawmakers are proposing to rename the March 31st César Chávez state holiday following allegations of sexual abuse tied to the labor leader. Senate Democratic leader Monique Limon, along with Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, introduced legislation to rename the holiday “Farmworkers Day.” CapRadio.

3. Redlands Police say Moore Middle School was placed on a lockdown Thursday during lunch after administrators were notified a student was reportedly showing bullets to another student. The young suspect and his parents were taken into custody. KVCR.

4. People in the city of Ontario next week will vote in a special election on two measures addressing the city’s hotel and service industry. The union backing the measures says they will protect workers and give voters more say on future events and tourism development. City officials say the measures will hurt their economy. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria