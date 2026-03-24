People are buying unregulated, injectable peptides from Chinese factories. Are they safe?

The unregulated “gray market” for injectable peptides is exploding. Social media influencers tout the benefits — from weight loss to collagen production to pain reduction — and direct followers to websites to buy peptides. Most of those sold through influencers come from Chinese factories with little oversight and no approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Ezra Marcus reported on the phenomenon for New York Magazine and even tried injectable peptides himself. He joins host Indira Lakshmanan with more of his findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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