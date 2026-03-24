© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside Firefighters Celebrate Tradition with 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

KVCR | By Justin Cody Verduzco
Published March 24, 2026 at 9:51 AM PDT
Riverside City Firefighters Association (RCFA) Pipes and Drum Band performing at Lake Alice in Downtown Riverside
Justin Cody Verduzco
Riverside City Firefighters Association (RCFA) Pipes and Drum Band performing at Lake Alice in Downtown Riverside

Last Tuesday, March 17, on St. Patrick’s Day, the Riverside City Firefighters Association (RCFA) Pipes and Drum Band assembled for their 6th annual Pub Crawl through Downtown Riverside, celebrating the rich heritage of Irish and Scottish firefighting traditions. Each year, the band comes together to raise funds for the Riverside City Firefighter Foundation, which supports the families of fallen firefighters, assists firefighters who are ill, and helps cover costs for instruments, travel, and attendance at memorials honoring fallen heroes.

This meaningful tradition began in 2018, when Captain Ben Hunt and a small group of local firefighters organized the first crawl. Since then, it has grown into a community-driven celebration for Riversiders, with attendance increasing each year as residents show their support for local firefighters. The event offers a unique opportunity to bring the community together while honoring the dedication and service of those who help keep the City of Riverside safe.

Firefighter Tony Giovannetti with the RCFA Pipes and Drum Band shared, “This is our favorite event. It’s the one time a year where we get to have some fun and just let loose a little bit, play with the community that we serve, so we are so thankful for the support.”

The night began at ProAbition at 6 p.m., continued to Lake Alice at 7:15 p.m., and concluded at the RIV around 10:30 p.m. Each performance featured unique sets, ensuring that as guests marched from one stop to the next, they were treated to fresh sounds and a wonderful opportunity to explore Downtown Riverside.

It was a great night filled with community pride and support for the foundation. The RCFA Pipes and Drum Band looks forward to returning for year seven next St. Patrick’s Day.
Local News
Justin Cody Verduzco
Justin serves as the Interim Marketing & Communications Coordinator at KVCR Public
See stories by Justin Cody Verduzco