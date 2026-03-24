Riverside Firefighters Celebrate Tradition with 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Last Tuesday, March 17, on St. Patrick’s Day, the Riverside City Firefighters Association (RCFA) Pipes and Drum Band assembled for their 6th annual Pub Crawl through Downtown Riverside, celebrating the rich heritage of Irish and Scottish firefighting traditions. Each year, the band comes together to raise funds for the Riverside City Firefighter Foundation, which supports the families of fallen firefighters, assists firefighters who are ill, and helps cover costs for instruments, travel, and attendance at memorials honoring fallen heroes.

This meaningful tradition began in 2018, when Captain Ben Hunt and a small group of local firefighters organized the first crawl. Since then, it has grown into a community-driven celebration for Riversiders, with attendance increasing each year as residents show their support for local firefighters. The event offers a unique opportunity to bring the community together while honoring the dedication and service of those who help keep the City of Riverside safe.

Firefighter Tony Giovannetti with the RCFA Pipes and Drum Band shared, “This is our favorite event. It’s the one time a year where we get to have some fun and just let loose a little bit, play with the community that we serve, so we are so thankful for the support.”

The night began at ProAbition at 6 p.m., continued to Lake Alice at 7:15 p.m., and concluded at the RIV around 10:30 p.m. Each performance featured unique sets, ensuring that as guests marched from one stop to the next, they were treated to fresh sounds and a wonderful opportunity to explore Downtown Riverside.

It was a great night filled with community pride and support for the foundation. The RCFA Pipes and Drum Band looks forward to returning for year seven next St. Patrick’s Day.