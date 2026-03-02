© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Once tortured in an Iranian prison, Shirin Nariman talks about Supreme Leader Khamenei's death

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 9:03 AM PST
A poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, right, and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who were both killed during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign, lays on a motorcycle amid debris left by a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Vahid Salemi/AP
A poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, right, and the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who were both killed during the ongoing joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign, lays on a motorcycle amid debris left by a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Former Iranian prisoner and human rights activist Shirin Nariman is watching developments in Iran closely. As a supporter of the National Council of Iran Resistance, Nariman is hoping that the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his advisors will pave the road for democracy and human rights in the country.

Host Robin Young talks to her about the situation in Iran and its reverberations around the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom