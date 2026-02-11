© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Analilia Mejia declares victory in N.J. primary and credits progressive platform

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Destinee Adams
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:47 AM PST
Analilia Mejia, Co-Executive Director of Center for Popular Democracy, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol calling for immediate resignation of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Analilia Mejia, Co-Executive Director of Center for Popular Democracy, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol calling for immediate resignation of U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas on April 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Analilia Mejia, former political director for Sen. Bernie Sanders presidential campaign, declared victory in a closely watched Democratic primary special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. She credits her success to addressing national issues with New Jerseyans.

"While my race was very much local — I was knocking on doors, I was making phone calls, I was at train stations — the discussions we were having were both local and national," Mejia told Morning Edition

Last Thursday, Mejia led by a narrow margin as polls closed in the district, and former congressman Tom Malinowski conceded earlier this week. Some mail-in ballots are still being counted, and the Associated Press has not yet made a call in the race.

The crowded special primary race — one of the first elections in a year filled with midterm races — attracted national interest, as Democrats are trying to figure out the best way to win over voters and speak to their dissatisfaction with President Trump's second-term.

"There is a national movement happening in our country," Mejia said. "The American people can see that there is a democratic backslide. The American people can feel that our economy is leaving us behind. The American people also feel like our traditional politicians' response feels anemic — feels like we're not actually being heard."

Mejia concluded that the conversations she had with voters felt "live" for people, who want to hold elected officials accountable.

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Mejia about the success of her campaign running as an outsider.

Click the play button in the blue box above to listen to the full conversation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Destinee Adams
Destinee Adams (she/her) is a temporary news assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. In May 2022, a month before joining Morning Edition, she earned a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. During her undergraduate career, she interned at the Stillwater News Press (Okla.) and participated in NPR's Next Generation Radio. In 2020, she wrote about George Floyd's impact on Black Americans, and in the following years she covered transgender identity and unpopular Black history in the South. Adams was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
More News