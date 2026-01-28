© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least 18 hospitalized as South Carolina measles outbreak spreads

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:06 AM PST

South Carolina has now recorded nearly 800 measles cases since December, making it the country’s largest outbreak since the disease was declared to be eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Robin LaCroix, a pediatric infectious disease physician in Greenville, South Carolina, about why the outbreak is spreading so quickly and how it’s affecting her community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News