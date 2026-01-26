© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are fermented foods so popular right now?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:05 AM PST

Fermented foods, such as kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, and yogurt, have become part of the latest food trend.

Fermented foods are thought to be good for the gut and to build up the body’s microbiome. Food companies are working to create new products to sell to health-conscious consumers.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with The Wall Street Journal’s Andrea Peterson, who has written about this trend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News