Hiring cooled in December as 2025 was weakest year for job growth since pandemic

Employers added 50,000 jobs last month, according to Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department. The number of jobs added in the previous two months was also revised down by 76,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.4% in November.

The report confirmed 2025 as the weakest year for job growth since 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic.

Host Deborah Becker speaks to Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg, for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR