National Guard arrives in New Orleans for 1st New Year's since Bourbon Street attack

NEW ORLEANS — National Guard members arrived in New Orleans Tuesday to help with safety measures ahead of New Year's celebrations as city officials are still seeking permanent security solutions nearly a year after a truck attack on Bourbon Street left 14 dead.

The rampage, in which a man drove around a police blockade in the early hours of Jan. 1, revealed security vulnerabilities surrounding the city's famous street filled with boisterous bars, brass bands playing on cobblestone corners and a steady stream of partygoers carrying cocktails.

While Louisiana officials say the popular tourist destination is safe and that they've implemented additional measures to crack down on potential threats, families of deceased victims say not enough has been done to prevent similar tragedies.

The attack happened when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, plowing into crowds celebrating New Year's Day, killing 14 people and injuring dozens of others. Police shot and killed Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group on social media.

In the wake of the rampage, city officials, state agencies and law firms representing victims' families launched investigations into whether the attack could have been prevented. The investigations focused on the street's bollard system of steel columns designed to block cars from entering the thoroughfare. The bollards were being replaced at the time.

Among the victims were Nikyra Dedeaux, an 18-year-old about to start college who was on Bourbon Street with friends. Her mother, Melissa Dedeaux, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that while many will ring in 2026 with fireworks and merriment, she will be grieving. She has been haunted by her daughter's final moments, captured in graphic video that circulated on social media.

"I'm a parent that had to wake up, log on my Facebook account and see my daughter's last days — my daughter's last time. I didn't get to see her on Bourbon the night it happened. I saw her on a video," she told the AP.

"I saw no safety," Dedeaux said. "I saw that my daughter could still be here."

Questions still swirl around the street's barricade system, which is a patchwork of bollards, strategically parked police vehicles and 32 large steel barriers that officers push into place every night to form pedestrian zones.

"They are not meant to be utilized in the fashion they are," Samuel Palumbo, the 8th District New Orleans Police Department Captain, said of the barriers that can withstand only low-speed collisions. He stressed to the New Orleans Governmental Affairs Committee this month that the system is a "temporary solution to a permanent problem."

"We need to learn from what happened," Morris Bart, whose law firm is representing victims and their families, told reporters Tuesday. "It's kind of ridiculous ... that a year after this tragedy nothing has been done to resolve this situation."

Palumbo urged the city to install permanent security gates that can withstand crashes up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour). The committee opted to hold off on a vote until incoming Mayor Helena Moreno enters office in January.

A consulting firm, hired by the city to conduct a security assessment, made another suggestion: Make Bourbon Street a pedestrian only area.

While much of the street is limited to pedestrians at night, the recommendation — which victims' families have supported — was largely ignored after French Quarter residents and business owners raised concerns about accessing their homes and businesses.

As the city prepares for round-the-clock revelry, 350 National Guard members deployed by President Donald Trump's administration arrived to New Orleans.

A couple dozen members wearing army fatigues, with guns in their holsters, could be seen Tuesday night throughout the city's historic French Quarter, home to Bourbon Street. They stood near barricades, sipping cups of coffee and even chatting or taking pictures with passersby.

Troops will stay through Carnival season, when tourists descend on the Big Easy to partake in costumed celebrations and parades that snake through city streets before ending with Mardi Gras in mid-February. Holding

Republicans and Democrats have supported the additional resources — which also include state police troopers and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officers. Mayor-elect Moreno said she appreciates the troops' presence and that it increases the "visibility of security assets during major events."

Longtime French Quarter worker Miguel Thornton said he's happy to see armed troops a year after the attack.

"A lot of the service industry professionals that were out here were affected — they saw the carnage, they had to step over bodies — and so people were definitely changed," Thornton said. "As far as the National Guard, they've been here before. Honestly, they're welcome."

Louisiana has a famous Cajun French phrase, "Laissez les bon temps rouler," or "Let the good times roll." In New Orleans, a city that heavily relies on tourism, the show always goes on in the entertainment district — even in the face of tragedy.

After the Bourbon Street attack, the strip was closed down as emergency crews tended to the injured, bodies were removed and blood was washed from the streets. By the next day, before all the victims had even been identified by the coroner, the street was reopened. Within a few months, handwritten tributes at the site of the attack had been painted over.

As the anniversary nears, tourists again flock to Bourbon Street for New Year's celebrations. This time, suspended above them are hundreds of handcrafted flags honoring the victims.

Buck Harley, who manages a Bourbon Street cigar shop, said he has had to explain the memorial to patrons.

"We seem to as a society forget. And I don't think it's because of a lack of empathy but because there's another big story taking its place," Harley said. "I have to tell the tourists what the flags are up there for, because it's forgotten already."

Cline reported from Baton Rouge.

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.



