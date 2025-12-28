© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Death metal's brutal growl may hold clues to healing damaged voices

By D. Parvaz
Published December 28, 2025 at 5:06 AM PST

We look at a study on how death metal singers produce their otherworldly vocals, and therapeutic applications that researchers are investigating.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.
More News