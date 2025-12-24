© 2025 91.9 KVCR

2025 has seen an explosion of AI-generated slop

By Geoff Brumfiel,
Shannon Bond
Published December 24, 2025 at 2:22 PM PST

2025 has seen an explosion in AI-generated slop. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel and Shannon Bond discuss how AI-generated videos are shaping reality online.

Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a business correspondent at NPR, covering technology and how Silicon Valley's biggest companies are transforming how we live, work and communicate.
