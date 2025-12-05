© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Influential paper on chemical in popular weed killer retracted

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:54 AM PST
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf. (Haven Daley/AP)
Haven Daley/AP
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf. (Haven Daley/AP)

A 2000 paper on the safety of glyphosate, the chemical in the weed killer Roundup, has been retracted. It turns out it was ghostwritten by employees of Monsanto, the company that makes Roundup, and showed it did not cause cancer or other health problems in humans. That research has been used for decades by regulators.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Naomi Oreskes, a professor of the history of science at Harvard University, who has written about the problems with this study long before it was retracted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News