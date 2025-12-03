© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump calls Somali migrants 'garbage' as administration reportedly plans ICE operation in Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 9:01 AM PST

President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday. His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota to target Somali Americans without legal status.

The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom