© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump administration's military strikes on boats spur questions from lawmakers

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:55 AM PST

Bipartisan support is growing for congressional reviews of U.S. military strikes against boats suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

This comes after The Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean on Sept. 2, and a subsequent strike that killed all survivors on board.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Franco Ordoñez, a White House correspondent for NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom