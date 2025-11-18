© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

RFK Jr. wants Americans to eat more saturated fats. Why nutrition experts are concerned

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 18, 2025 at 8:46 AM PST

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to change U.S. dietary guidelines to encourage Americans to eat more saturated fats. But nutrition experts are warning that consuming more saturated fat could lead to higher rates of cardiovascular disease.

Sarah Todd, commercial determinants of health reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News