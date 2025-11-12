© 2025 91.9 KVCR

As Colorado River shrinks, western states fail to agree on cutbacks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 8:52 AM PST
The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is seen, May 29, 2021, in Lees Ferry, Arizona. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Nearly 40 million people across seven states rely on the Colorado River’s dwindling waters to meet their needs.

A Trump administration deadline came and went Tuesday without a sustainable water-sharing agreement. State negotiators say they’re making progress.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bradley Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom