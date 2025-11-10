© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Understanding food addiction

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 9:02 AM PST

There’s been debate among scientists and psychiatrists over whether people can be addicted to food the way they can be addicted to other substances like cigarettes and alcohol, and a consensus is emerging that yes, they can.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Claire Wilcox, who’s a psychiatrist specializing in addiction and food addiction and an associate professor at the University of New Mexico. She’s also the author of the book “Rewire Your Food-Addicted Brain.”

