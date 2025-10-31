© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How a declining population is impacting education in Greece

WBUR
Published October 31, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT

In Greece, like much of Europe and the world, birth rates are sharply declining and populations are quickly aging. The declining number of children has forced difficult decisions for Greek schools facing shrinking enrollments, especially in rural areas and remote islands like Lemnos and Thymaina, where school mergers and closures are angering some parents and teachers and forcing some students to travel by boat to receive an education.

NPR’s Sarah McCammon reports.

