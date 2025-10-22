© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Republicans have redrawn North Carolina's congressional districts

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:01 AM PDT

On Wednesday, North Carolina Republicans approved new congressional maps aimed at bolstering their chances at holding onto Congress during next year’s midterm elections.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with political scientist Chris Cooper about the redistricting battles that have been sparked by President Trump’s push for gerrymandered maps that could boost Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom