How some Texas churches are stepping up to provide ESL instruction to immigrant parishioners

Some protestant churches in Texas are quietly embracing a new mission: providing ESL instruction to immigrants after the Trump administration, during the summer, prohibited using government dollars to fund programs benefiting people without lawful presence in the U.S. Baptist churches in Plano, Waco and Austin, say they’re seeing rising enrollment.

The Texas Standard’s Sarah Asch reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR