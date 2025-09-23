© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI means for the AI race

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:07 AM PDT

Investors are cheering Nvidia’s decision to invest $100 billion in OpenAI. The maker of ChatGPT will use the money to build its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technology companies are now investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks about it with Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News