© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Google avoids worst penalties in antitrust ruling

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:43 AM PDT

Google stock rose sharply on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the company will not be forced to sell its Chrome browser and can continue to make payments to companies like Apple to position Google as the default browser. The ruling is being viewed as a victory for Google, though it does impose some more punitive measures too.

Axios tech reporter Ashley Gold joins host Robin Young to explain the significance of the ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News