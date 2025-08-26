© 2025 91.9 KVCR

One year of RFK Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again: What's changed?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 26, 2025 at 8:46 AM PDT

It’s been a year since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched the Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA, movement during the 2024 presidential campaign. Since then, MAHA has been pushing for everything from changes to vaccines, food safety rules and a promise to end what it calls the chronic disease epidemic.

Isabella Cueto, chronic disease reporter at STAT, reports that MAHA is still struggling to fulfil these promises.

