© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intel's role in the U.S.-China chip war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 25, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

Last week, President Trump announced the U.S. would take a 10% stake in embattled U.S. chipmaker Intel. It comes after Trump and others criticized the company’s new CEO over his ties to Chinese companies.

It also lays bare the challenges the U.S. is facing in keeping its chip technology away from Chinese companies, which is just one of numerous fronts where the U.S. is facing off with China.

Host Rob Schmitz learns about the ongoing U.S.-China tensions and more with Isaac Stone Fish, founder of Strategy Risks, a firm that examines corporate exposure to China, and author of “America 2nd: How America’s Elites are Making China Stronger.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News