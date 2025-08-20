© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Academy of Pediatrics releases vaccine guidelines, breaking with CDC recommendations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its own set of vaccine recommendations on Tuesday, breaking with the recent guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, joins us to discuss why the organization released its own recommendations for vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines for infants and children.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News