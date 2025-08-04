© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How 'The Simpsons' changed TV

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 4, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT
The cover of "Stupid TV, Be More Funny" beside author Alan Siegel. (Courtesy of Alisa Rigolin)
The cover of "Stupid TV, Be More Funny" beside author Alan Siegel. (Courtesy of Alisa Rigolin)

The Simpsons is the longest-running sitcom on television, but some of its self-proclaimed biggest fans stopped watching decades ago. The show’s first several seasons revolutionized primetime TV, blazed a trail for animated comedy, and embiggened our lexicon with endlessly quotable episodes.

What made those early years so special?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alan Siegel about his new book, “Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television — and America — Forever.”

Book excerpt: ‘Stupid TV, Be More Funny’

By Alan Siegel

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom