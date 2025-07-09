© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Rural hospital CEO on what Medicaid cuts could mean for his health care center

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Louisiana hospital CEO Todd Eppler, who says his hospital outside of Shreveport is in great financial shape right now, but he’s carefully watching how changes to Medicaid will play out in the next few years.

Rural hospitals that are dependent on Medicaid funding can tap into a $50 billion fund in President Trump’s new tax cut and spending law, which cut Medicaid spending overall.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

