Lying, cheating, stealing: How far will AI go to get its job done?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 30, 2025 at 8:47 AM PDT

Top artificial intelligence companies have recently discovered their programs will lie, cheat and steal if it might help. OpenAI and Anthropic have reported incidents of blackmail and bizarre behavior during research trials testing how AI models handle having more autonomy than the typical chatbot role.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

