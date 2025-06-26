© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Polygenic embryo screening could identify health risks. But what are the drawbacks?

WBUR
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT

There’s a new type of genetic testing known as polygenic embryo screening which promises to identify the risk of developing conditions like cancer, obesity and autism. But researchers are cautious. What would it mean for our culture if parents started to wield this power?

It’s Been A Minute’s Brittany Luse spent some time diving into that exact question with Vardit Ravitsky, senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School and president of the Hastings Center, a non-partisan bioethics research center, and Katie Hasson, associate director of the Center for Genetics and Society, a nonprofit public affairs organization that advocates for responsible use of genetic technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
More News