Photos: Deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky and Missouri

At least 25 people have died due to storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri overnight. Officials expect the number to rise.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are over 700 personnel working to restore power in the state. He is asking the public to check on their neighbors after the severe weather. The National Weather Service says the tornado's long path could make damage assessments a multi-day process.