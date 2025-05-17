© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky and Missouri

By Emily Bogle
Published May 17, 2025 at 1:42 PM PDT
Anthony Broughton digs through the debris of his destroyed home following a severe storm in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP
Anthony Broughton digs through the debris of his destroyed home following a severe storm in London, Ky., on Saturday.

At least 25 people have died due to storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri overnight. Officials expect the number to rise.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are over 700 personnel working to restore power in the state. He is asking the public to check on their neighbors after the severe weather. The National Weather Service says the tornado's long path could make damage assessments a multi-day process.
 

Copyright 2025 NPR

A home is destroyed after a severe storm passed the area in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Carolyn Kaster / AP
/
AP
A home is destroyed after a severe storm passed the area in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Destruction caused by a tornado in Somerset, Ky., on Saturday.
Derek Parham / WKU
/
WKU
Destruction caused by a tornado in Somerset, Ky., on Saturday.
Volunteers help clear debris from a road following severe storms last night in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Timothy D. Easley / AP
/
AP
Volunteers help clear debris from a road following severe storms last night in London, Ky., on Saturday.
A man uses a back hoe to move debris into a pile following severe storms in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Timothy D. Easley / AP
/
AP
A man uses a back hoe to move debris into a pile following severe storms in London, Ky., on Saturday.
Houses in a neighborhood lie damaged after a tornado struck in St. Louis on
Lawrence Bryant / Reuters
/
Reuters
Houses in a neighborhood lie damaged after a tornado struck in St. Louis on
Debra El (right) rejoices after volunteers are able to get roof lining off of the road in north St. Louis on Saturday.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Debra El (right) rejoices after volunteers are able to get roof lining off of the road in north St. Louis on Saturday.
Alex Cadigan (left) helps Sam Campbell haul a large tree limb in north St. Louis on Saturday.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Alex Cadigan (left) helps Sam Campbell haul a large tree limb in north St. Louis on Saturday.
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Emily Bogle
See stories by Emily Bogle
More News