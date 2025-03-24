Economics IE: March 25

Transcript of Segment

For 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument, and this is Economics I.E. Normally, I sit down with experts, workers, and policymakers to talk about how money moves through the Inland Empire and what it means for you.

But this week, I’m switching it up. Instead of an interview, I’m running through some economic facts —hidden trends, unexpected stats, and big-picture shifts that impact everything from housing to jobs to the cost of living.

Let’s start with personal credit scores. According to a WalletHub analysis, San Bernardino ranks near the bottom of 182 U.S. cities for credit health—only Newark, Memphis, and Detroit scored lower. Meanwhile, Rancho Cucamonga leads the IE with the best credit scores, followed by Fontana and Ontario. Actual credit scores range from 638 in Rancho Cucamonga to 592 in San Bernardino.

In development news—despite some slowdown, the Inland Empire’s industrial markets remain strong. Five new developments were recently completed in Ontario, Riverside, Fontana, Perris, and Rialto, covering some 850,000 square feet. Still, new industrial inventory is at its lowest volume in a decade. A report from Cushman & Wakefield shows that as of Quarter 4 2024, only 12.6 million square feet were under development—numbers we haven’t seen this low since 2014.

And what about trade? Californians are bracing for the impact of Trump’s new import tariffs that are set to go into effect next month… 45% of the state’s imports come from Canada, Mexico, and China. That means the effects could be felt here quickly. An analysis from LendingTree found that 44% of Americans expect tariffs to negatively affect their finances, while 74% fear price hikes on everyday goods—something that cuts across party lines.

Speaking of rising costs… gas prices are still up. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon in Riverside County is $4.49 and $4.47 in San Bernardino County.

And before I go—exciting news… We’re launching a Discord server next week! If you’ve ever had a question about the IE’s economy, wanted to share your thoughts, or just connect with other listeners, this is for you. Join our community to chat with me and other listeners, get behind-the-scenes updates, and help shape our reporting. Stay tuned for details on how to join—I can’t wait to see you there!