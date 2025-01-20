© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Trump is bringing back his 'Remain in Mexico' policy

By Ximena Bustillo,
Jasmine Garsd
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:55 AM PST
A woman from Venezuela sits by her makeshift tent at a camp for other asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico near the Gateway International Bridge between the cities of Brownsville, Texas, and Matamoros on June 4, 2024.
Chandan Khanna
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Trump is bringing back enforcement of a policy that would require some asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The policy, which was created and implemented during the first Trump administration in 2019, resulted in tens of thousands of migrants waiting for extended periods in Mexico. Known formally as the Migrant Protection Protocol, it was criticized for pushing migrants into squalid camps and leaving them vulnerable to pressure from drug cartels in the border region.

The CPB One app from Customs and Border Protection has also likely been targeted. The app, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border, is no longer operational, according to a notice from CBP.

Read the full story about about Trump's immigration policy changes here.

Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Jasmine Garsd
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
