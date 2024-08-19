© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Harris clinched the nomination in 16 days — the fastest in more than three decades

By Hilary Fung,
Elena Moore
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:10 PM PDT
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Grant Baldwin
/
Getty Images
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic Party officially nominated Vice President Harris on Aug. 5.

It came just two weeks after President Biden dropped out of the race and Harris took over the ticket.

On top of a historically short rise to the nomination, Harris' candidacy comes extremely late in the presidential campaign.

Here's how it compares to past presidential tickets:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Hilary Fung
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
