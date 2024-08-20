NPR Elections

-
Special tracks for each state and territory were played during Tuesday night's DNC roll call. But what song repped your state? We found them all so you don't have to.
The Minnesota governor speaks at the DNC in Chicago on Wednesday. Walz has gone from a relatively unknown politician to accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president in two short weeks.
Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention is a wrap. The program featured more Democratic heavy-hitters (and a couple of Republicans) who sought to promote a message of hope while also sharpening attacks against Donald Trump.
The former president and first lady headlined the second night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a message of excitement at the possibility of electing the first woman in U.S. history.
Former first lady Michelle Obama received some of the loudest cheers of the night in Chicago as she told the excited crowd, "Hope is making a comeback!"
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made an unusual move for a Democrat — touting his billionaire status from the convention stage, as a jab at former President Trump.
New Mexico’s Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, who previously served as the state’s health secretary before getting elected to Congress, spoke at the DNC tonight on the topic of health care.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' list of economic policies received a welcome reception from the crowd at United Center, but it was his call for an end to the war in Gaza that received a big response from the audience.
Delegates to the Democratic National Convention held a ceremonial — and celebratory — roll call vote to mark Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection as the party’s presidential nominee.
Following the Dobbs decision in 2022, states have enacted various levels of abortion restrictions — confusing doctors and patients. A number of states have the abortion question on the ballot for November — including key battlegrounds like Arizona and Nevada