The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/27 KVCR Midday News: CSU Strike in Long Beach, LEGO Mugshots a No Go, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 27, 2024 at 1:48 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the names of the two deputies involved in the shooting death of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer.

2. Students from across the Cal State University System held a strike during a CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

3. Some state lawmakers want to reduce fatal ship strikes of whales by motivating shipping companies to slow their speed along the coast.

4. Lego head mugshots add to California’s debate on policing and privacy.

5. Sunrise Service at Mt. Rubidoux is Sunday from 6-7am, continuing the tradition since 1909.
Local news
Shareen Awad
