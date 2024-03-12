© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/12 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Traffic Relief Plan Up for Review, Salmon Fishing Restrictions, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 12, 2024 at 12:49 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. More people are looking for work across the Inland Empire than at any time in the past three years.

2. A draft of Riverside County’s 2024 Traffic Relief Plan is up for public review and comment. Trafficreliefplan.org

3. Salmon fishing in California will be restricted or even shut down this year.

4. Stratolaunch conducts first powered flight of new hypersonic vehicle off California coast.

5. Over 20 states saw their warmest February on record.

6. Disney seeks major expansion of California theme park to add more immersive attractions.
