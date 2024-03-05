3/5 KVCR Midday News: Low Voter Turnout So Far, Illegal OHV Use, KVCR Super Tuesday Coverage, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Only three million of California’s more than 22 million registered voters have cast ballots as of Sunday.

2. A Corona woman has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling nearly $1 million from her employer.

3. Local law enforcement agencies are ratcheting up efforts to secure grants to sideline off-road vehicle enthusiasts who’ve been riding on private land.

4. Researchers say California isn’t capturing massive amounts of stormwater that could help the state better weather future dry spells.

5. KVCR will cover Super Tuesday starting this afternoon at 5pm.

