© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/15 KVCR Midday News: School Shooting in Ontario Averted, AI for Business Tax Prep, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:36 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A judge ruled last month to allow the company that bottles Arrowhead Spring Water to continue taking water from the San Bernardino National Forest and activists are calling for them to stop.

2. An active shooter at Ontario Christian High School has been averted.

3. Tips for making sure your ballot is among the first counted.

4. There’s a tech update for business owners in California who rely on the state to help file taxes.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad