2/15 KVCR Midday News: School Shooting in Ontario Averted, AI for Business Tax Prep, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A judge ruled last month to allow the company that bottles Arrowhead Spring Water to continue taking water from the San Bernardino National Forest and activists are calling for them to stop.

2. An active shooter at Ontario Christian High School has been averted.

3. Tips for making sure your ballot is among the first counted.

4. There’s a tech update for business owners in California who rely on the state to help file taxes.

