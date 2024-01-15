See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Emmy Awards

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The awards show showcases the year's best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.
Here are just some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.
