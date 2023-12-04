CSUSB honors victims of December 2 terrorist attack

Cal State San Bernardino held a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack over the weekend.

Fourteen bells were rung to honor the 14 San Bernardino County Environmental Health Services workers who lost their lives at the Inland Regional Center on December 2, 2015.

Every year, the university holds a ceremony at their Peace Garden in honor of the victims.

The garden was built in 2016 to commemorate the lives of Robert Adams, Juan Espinoza, Shannon Johnson, Yvette Velasco and Michael Wetzel.

They were CSUSB alumni who took classes inside the buildings right next to the garden.

Dr. Sastry Pantula is the Dean of Natural Sciences at the university.

He pointed out in his remarks that 19,000 people have been killed or wounded in mass shootings since 2015.

"This year there were more than 680 mass shootings," he said

Stuart Sumida is a Biology professor who taught the five honored students. He says it's crucial for the public to take time to reflect on what happened.

"It's important that we remember why we need to avoid these kinds of things," said Sumida.

To honor the victims, County buildings flew at half mast from December 1 to 4.

