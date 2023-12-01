© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Film Professional to Co-host Hollywood Summit Zoom

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published December 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM PST

Teachers, Erick Hendrickson and Leslie Bohn with the Film Program at Cajon High School in San Bernardino along with one of their former students, Sandy Wall, now with Univision are hosting the Third Annual Hollywood Summit on Zoom for four evenings December 4 through 7. Each evening, in a conversational situation, one industry professional will share about their career in film and media. Following the conversation, students and community members who are watching are invited to participate in a Q&A session.
Interested parties may reach out to Cajon High School's Erick Hendrickson for the Zoom information at: erick.hendrickson@sbcusd.k12.ca.us
Rick Dulock
