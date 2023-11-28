© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Nikki Haley gets Koch endorsement to beat Trump

By Domenico Montanaro
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM PST

Conservative mega-donors the Koch brothers are throwing their influential network behind Nikki Haley in an effort to beat former President Donald Trump.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
